Two unforgettable nights at Sri panwa – Phuket

6 Comments

My recent stay at Sri Panwa was some of the most luxurious, relaxing days I have ever had. Located on the south Peninsula of Phuket, this luxury hotel private pool villa & spa resort is one of the dreamiest locations to spend your time whilst in Thailand. From the moment we arrived, we were greeted by smiling, helpful and polite staff, who instantly made us feel like VIP.  Continue reading “Two unforgettable nights at Sri panwa – Phuket”

Road Tripping Through Albania

6 Comments

When planning our European trip, Albania wasn’t somewhere we had ever thought of going – not until our close friends had mentioned how much the loved it. There really is never much talk about the country though, & my only perception was that it was a dangerous, underdeveloped and out of reach. That is why this incredible place has surprised me the most – and I’m so excited to share with you all our experience.

The Greatest Adventure of all – Norway.

8 Comments

A country I’ve wanted to visit for years – ever since I saw a photo on Instagram of Trolltunga that instantly grabbed my attention. At that moment I knew I had to go, well before Kyle and I even started on our long journey on the road. I now have a some incredible memories & photos from our experience that I am dying to share with you all.

Best of the Dolomites (Italian Alps) 

9 Comments

Still trying to comprehend whether or not this place is a figure of my imagination or not. It was as if I was living in a postcard. Days spent taking hikes & being surrounded in the mountains presence – and nights filled laying under the bright lit star sprawled sky next to a campfire. These rugged mountains of Northern Italy will have you speechless and frantically reaching for your camera at every new corner.

